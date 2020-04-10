

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry Inc. (TPR) said it has extended store closures in North America and Europe for an additional two weeks through April 24th, as part of its efforts to slow the transmission of COVID-19.



As previously announced, employees at closed locations will continue to receive pay and benefits over this period.



The company said it will continue to reassess store closure decisions on a bi-weekly basis and will not reopen stores until safe to do so.



Over the past weeks, many other stores have been closed in the Asia Pacific region including all stores in Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and most recently in some prefectures in Japan.



The company has re-opened all of its stores in China, and South Korea.



