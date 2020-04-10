Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JQ5U ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3 Ticker-Symbol: M5Z 
Xetra
09.04.20
17:35 Uhr
14,050 Euro
+1,000
+7,66 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,950
14,400
09.04.
14,050
14,400
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MANZ
MANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MANZ AG14,050+7,66 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,27
Hebel: 5,25
mit moderatem Hebel