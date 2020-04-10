

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines would offer free, round-trip flights for medical volunteers traveling to California to help in the frontline fight against the COVID-19 crisis.



California currently has more than 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 547 deaths in the state to-date.



United said it remains committed to offering as many flights as possible to connect much-needed medical professionals to the frontlines in California, with 50 daily flights to SFO and 13 daily flights to LAX.



The airline plans to expand this program to critical areas within the coming days and weeks to allow more volunteers to offer their vitally important services in the places that need them most.



Meanwhile, Delta has expanded its offer for free medical volunteer travel to New York, as part of its support for frontline medical workers fighting COVID-19 in hard-hit areas of the U.S.



Delta Air Lines recently announced it would offer free flights for medical volunteers traveling to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan.



Eligible medical volunteers can book free round-trip Delta flights to the four states, where they will work with state and local government offices to deploy to hospitals in the area.



Delta said it continues to consider expanding the program as needed.



