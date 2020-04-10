Regulatory News:

At the announcement of the death of Jacques Calvet, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Management Board of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) declares: "It is with great sadness that I learn of the death of Jacques Calvet and I would like to extend on behalf of all employees of the Groupe PSA our sincere condolences to his wife and his family.

Jacques Calvet, a great visionary, managed the company from 1984 to 1997, making it a leading automobile manufacturer. I would like to pay a tribute to the memory of this great captain of industry who is leaving us, endowed with rare courage and an unfailing determination that must inspire us.

In view of the crisis we are going through, his example obliges us and commits us to protect the company for the benefit of its employees, as it has always been able to do. ".

