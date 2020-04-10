Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its free resource that lists the top five factors or red flags signaling the need for a supply chain overhaul

Today it's nearly impossible for businesses to not know that they must leverage data-driven insights to succeed in the long run. Owing to the buzz around data and analytics, leading organizations are making significant analytical investments to succeed in the long-run. This is also because data-driven insights impact every facet of a business, including the supply chain. What's even more interesting is that leading businesses have implemented robust analytics strategies, appointed chief analytics officers, and have hired data scientists to analyze supply chain data and redesign their supply chain strategies. That said, there's one upside to the growing list of misfires and shortfalls in companies' big bets on supply chain analytics and machine learning. Analytics and machine learning together help businesses in identifying the failure patterns across organizations of all types, industries, and sizes. However, the ongoing crisis and shifting global dynamics are compelling manufacturers and retailers to challenge the status quo and reinvent their supply chains.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Organizations that lack the ability to integrate analytics into their business models struggle to create value and develop analytics capabilities in isolation, either centralized or in sporadic pockets of poorly coordinated silos."

Five Red Flags Signaling Your Supply Chain Needs an Analytics Overhaul

You have set clear objectives rather than analytical strategies The procurement team doesn't have a clear vision You experience major service failures The analytics platforms aren't built to suit the purpose Your analytics capabilities are isolated from core supply chain functions

In our downloadable resource, we've listed the top five factors that we consider to be the red flags that signal a supply chain strategy is in danger of failure. And businesses who act on these early warnings will dramatically improve their bottom line within a short span. Download the free resource to gain comprehensive insights into each of these factors.

