Constellation Agency: Car Dealerships Join Do-Good Auto Coalition to Help Community Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Constellation Agency founds DGAC to deliver food & supplies to those in need

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2020 / Rival car dealers around the country are joining together to help first responders, needy seniors and others in their communities get through the Covid-19 crisis. The Do-Good Auto Coalition, or DGAC, launches today, according to the Constellation Agency, which founded the coalition and coordinates the ongoing effort.

DGAC Founder Diana Lee delivers PPE and cleaning supplies to an emergency shelter

The DGAC, which comprises dealers who have volunteered to deliver supplies, food, and other items to needy seniors, first responders and others in their communities, is adding members quickly. Most of the first dealers to sign up are located in and around New York City, the current epicenter of Covid-19 - but two participating dealers are based in Texas, and the coalition is growing fast.

"Most of the dealers I know are already heavily involved with their communities," said Constellation Agency Cofounder and CEO Diana Lee. "Amid the Covid-19 shutdown, they see greater needs, and want to do more. So together we formed the Do-Good Auto Coalition."

The first dealers to volunteer their services are Miller Buick GMC, DCH Millburn Audi, Beyer Ford, Sansone Auto Group, Bridgewater Chevrolet, Don Herring Mitsubishi, Beyer CDJR, Beyer Bros., CDJRF of Manhattan, and Vanguard Kia.

If you need a delivery of food or prescription medicine, please sign up here:

https://constellationagency.typeform.com/to/la7OQ5

Other auto dealerships, and anyone else who wants to offer their services, may sign up here:

https://constellationagency.typeform.com/to/iymtXs

Both sites may be reached via the homepage:

https://www.dogoodautocoalition.com/

About the DGAC

The Do-Good Auto Coalition (DGAC) launched to facilitate and highlight the innovative and inspiring ways that auto dealers are banding together to make a difference during the era of COVID-19. NYC-based Constellation Agency, a marketing technology firm with deep connections to the auto industry, conceived and runs the DGAC. The DGAC is always looking for dealers and partners to join the Coalition, and also provides a channel inviting individuals to request assistance from their local dealerships. Learn more and enroll at www.dogoodautocoalition.com.

About Constellation Agency

Constellation Agency is a leading marketing technology agency specializing in digital advertising and licensing advertising technology for the automotive industry. Constellation's New York City-based team delivers cutting-edge solutions that combine the latest marketing technology and insights to deliver the engaging, hyperlocal campaigns to its clients' target audiences.

With both a turn-key managed service and a self-serve ad platform, the agency offers a full spectrum of advanced digital solutions to more than 700 OEMs and auto dealerships. For more information, visit constellationagency.com.

