

Turkish unemployment rate eased in January along with an easing in the labor participation rate, figures from the Turkish statistical office showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 12.6 percent from 13 percent in December. A year ago, the rate was 13.4 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 155,000 persons to 4.60 million.



The employment rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 45.3 percent. Among the different sectors, industry logged the biggest job loss, while employment increased in construction.



The labor force participation rate slid 0.5 percentage points to 51.8 percent.



On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate edged up to 13.8 percent in January from 13.7 percent in the previous month. However, the rate eased from 14.7 percent logged in the same month last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, decreased by 2.2 percentage points to 24.5 percent in January.



