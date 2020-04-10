Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUYE ISIN: US00972L1070 Ticker-Symbol: 1KA 
Frankfurt
09.04.20
15:47 Uhr
14,685 Euro
+1,110
+8,18 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,705
15,020
09.04.
14,755
14,915
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKCEA THERAPEUTICS
AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC14,685+8,18 %