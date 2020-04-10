Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2020) - Thornton Law Firm LLP, a law firm that represents shareholders in recovery actions, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of shareholders of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA).

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/AKCA

Akcea purports to drive clinical program execution, understand patient and physician needs, prepare the market, create market access, and commercialize products on a global basis. Akcea is a development and commercialization company focused on helping patients with serious diseases.

The investigation arises from an analysis of pharmaceutical company Ionis, a majority, controlling stockholder of Akcea. In 2010, Ionis entered into a collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited ("GSK"), pursuant to which Ionis would develop inotersen, an antisense drug for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis ("ATTR"), and GSK would shoulder the research costs and share in the profits after inotersen's commercialization.

Investors who have purchased shares of Akcea and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at http://www.tenlaw.com/cases/AKCA, by email at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or calling 617-531-3917.

