Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAM LN) Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 80.6176 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90235 CODE: MVAM LN ISIN: LU1237527673 ISIN: LU1237527673 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAM LN Sequence No.: 57854 EQS News ID: 1020413 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2020 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)