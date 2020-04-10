Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAW LN) Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.5681 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 105300 CODE: MVAW LN ISIN: LU1389266302 ISIN: LU1389266302 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAW LN Sequence No.: 57858 EQS News ID: 1020421 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2020 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)