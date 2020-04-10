Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2020 / 18:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 11.1127 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33634244 CODE: CRBL LN ISIN: LU1829218749 ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 57927 EQS News ID: 1020557 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2020 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)