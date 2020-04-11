Coinbase-powered Oobit Launches Crypto 'SkyScanner' Equivalent with Integrated Fiat Gateway

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2020 / Oobit is delighted to announce the launch of its gateway solution for the cryptocurrency sector. Users will gain access to multiple features, including the ability to compare prices and offerings across different exchanges, as well as a single KYC passport for use on multiple trading platforms. Oobit has also partnered with Coinbase for the provision of wallet, escrow, and custodial services, meaning users are assured of a high degree of security.

Oobit empowers users of all levels to identify trading opportunities across all sources of liquidity, bringing visibility and trust to the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The core features of Oobit are as follows.

Oobit Hunter is to cryptocurrency what Skyscanner or Expedia are to flights. It's an AI-driven liquidity aggregator that discovers the best prices by searching across various fiat to crypto onboarding platforms. Users access the feature via an intuitive web interface.

Hunter comprises two parts. It provides a peer-to-peer trading service, similar to that offered by LocalBitcoins, using Coinbase's trusted and highly secure infrastructure for escrow and digital asset custody. It also acts as a search engine for trading opportunities across worldwide exchange platforms.

Oobit Hunter can provide value to anyone from newcomers looking for the best place to buy cryptocurrencies with fiat, to advanced traders seeking to profit from exchange arbitrage.

Oobit Pass is a unified know-your-customer (KYC) passport that enables users to submit their personal information once so that they're pre-verified for trading on multiple exchange outlets. It uses advanced face and optical character recognition for fast approval, reducing the wait time to start trading.

Cryptocurrency exchanges can opt into the service, thus reducing their own KYC burden and streamlining the onboarding process so that traders are up and running immediately after signup.

All personal data and documents stored on Oobit Pass is secured with military-grade local encryption to protect against identity theft.

Oobit Direct offers a fast and easy means of using a credit or debit card to buy cryptocurrencies within minutes.

Oobit xMap offers merchants the business tools they need for integrating cryptocurrencies into their operations. This may be for payments or to gain exposure to the growing cryptocurrency community. The map shows all crypto ATMs and physical exchanges across the globe.

Lastly, Oobit Wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet integrated into the broader Oobit user interface and powered by Coinbase. While Oobit operates the wallet architecture, user funds are stored on the Coinbase custodial wallet. Currently, it supports Bitcoin, with zero deposit fees and only a nominal fee for withdrawals. Integration with more cryptocurrencies is coming soon.

The Oobit Team

Oobit is led by a team experienced in areas including finance, marketing, and private equity funding. Amram Adar, co-founder and CEO, previously led the development and design teams in Wacetech Investments Ltd. Moshe Schlisser, Chairman, is the co-founder of Shefa Capital, before which he served as Managing Partner of Iberica Investments.

Speaking of the Oobit launch, CEO Amram Adar said:

"We are delighted to bring Oobit's multifunctional incentivized gateway solution to cryptocurrency users across the globe. Whereas most established industries have comparison platforms that make it easy for users to decide between the products and services of different providers, until now, there has been no such solution for cryptocurrency users. We believe the launch of Oobit will play a pivotal role in helping traders worldwide make decisions about buying and selling cryptocurrencies."

Users can also look forward to other new features arriving soon. These include a crypto-to-crypto (C2C) exchange service and Oobit Pay, a debit card which will provide users with a fiat denominated wallet and allow them to convert crypto to fiat once loaded to their card.

About Oobit

Oobit started in 2017 as a simple P2P trading community where users could connect to buy and sell Bitcoin. However, in order to ensure users could access the best liquidity, the company evolved to develop a web-based platform to identify trading opportunities worldwide, bringing trust and visibility to the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Oobit's incentivized gateway solution can handle millions of trades posted on Oobit annually, across more than 70 locations worldwide. Oobit makes it fast, simple, and secure to buy, sell, and trade anywhere, any time.

For more information please visit: www.oobit.com

