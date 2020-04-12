Clst City: Africa Rising: Top 5 emerging leaders

BLOOMINGTON, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2020 / As we transition into the second quarter of 2020, we are handed a new slate for opportunity and success. At the forefront of this new wave is a group of leaders who are foreseen to make an impact during these upcoming months.

Here are their stories.

Passion Java: The Most Trusted Name in Prophecy

At only 25 years old, Passion Java is the founder of faith-based TV channel Kingdom TV, a mentor to CEOs of multinational companies, and a music producer at his label, Passion Java Records. Passion Java is a distinguished consultant and has also mentored international leaders, such as the presidents of Zimbabwe and Jamaica. Also known by his alias, Prophet Passion, he is most recognized for being a global prophetic voice and a leader in the spiritual movement, speaking alongside some of the world's most renowned preachers, such as Pastor Benny Hinn and Bishop Noel Jones.

A prolific author of over forty books, Passion Java stresses the fact that success is found through the acquisition of a good team and support system. "Persevere and don't quit," he states. "You might not see results right away, but consistency is a big part of success." Passion Java helps upcoming creatives build teams and create strategies that will propel them further toward their goals. His impact has reached millions around the world, not only through preaching, but from publicly endorsing and providing capital to emerging artists, as well as signing some of Zimbabwe's top musicians to his record label. While in the process of releasing new music of his own at Passion Java Records, he has also recently made himself available to the public for one-on-one mentorship sessions.

Christian Seyi Akerele, "Shizzi"

Christian Akerele, or more popularly known as Shizzi, is a Nigerian-American producer and songwriter. Producing hits such as Davido's 2011 song "Dami Duro," as well as his collaborations with the likes of Beyoncé, Wizkid, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, WurlD, and Teni, led him to become a household name in the industry. Shizzi is the recipient of the Music Producer of the Year award at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards, and serves as a pioneer for the introduction and popularization of Afrobeats into the international market. When advising upcoming producers, he stresses the importance of never second-guessing oneself. "If you truly believe that you have what it takes to be successful, take the required steps toward achieving your goals," he states.

Some of Shizzi's hit songs include "Blow My Mind" by Davido, featuring Chris Brown, "Skelewu" by Davido, "Dami Duro" by Davido, "Show You the Money" by Wizkid, "Everytime" by Wizkid, featuring Future, "Show You Off" by WurlD, featuring Walshy Fire and himself, "Who You Epp" by Olamide, featuring Wande Coal and Phyno, and "Aye Kan" by Shizzi, featuring Teni and Mayorkun, among countless other hits. He is also featured in Beyoncé's live ABC documentary special, "Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift," based on her Grammy-nominated album, The Gift. Shizzi has current plans to release an upcoming EP with some of his established music industry colleagues.

Korra Obidi Dean: The Nigerian Princess

Born into the Obidi Royal family, Korra grew up under the impression that she had to follow in the footsteps of her relatives and pursue a career in banking. While initially abiding by their wishes, the princess eventually quit and moved to Shanghai in order to follow her dreams of becoming a dancer. There, she became a dance instructor and met her now-husband, Dr. Justin Dean. The pair packed their bags and relocated to Los Angeles, where Korra landed a record deal. Her newfound success came to a sudden halt when the label realized she was pregnant, and dropped her. Not letting that deter her, she defied the odds and proved there is a place for African American mothers in the industry. Korra became the first pregnant woman on So You Think You Can Dance, and has released two major singles since the birth of her daughter. She currently is in the process of releasing new music, and also serves as a mentor for young women around the world.

Timi Adeyeba

Dividing his time as an entertainment lawyer, business consultant, and entrepreneur, Timi Adeyeba proves to be a triple threat in the business industry. After studying entertainment and music business at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Adeyeba has collaborated on projects with top entertainers such as Niniola, MasterKraft, Sarz, Tope Alake, as well as Kizz Daniel, to name a few.

Adeyeba is the co-founder and COO of the company Amplify Africa, whose main objective is showcasing the excellence of Africa, Africans, and Africa diaspora. Amplify Africa is responsible for experiences like Afro Ball, Made in Africa (the biggest annual African concert in North America), and AfroLituation, the latter currently serving as the biggest African experience party in North America. Both events have featured the likes of Davido, Mr. Eazi, Dr. Cuppy, Burna Boy, Teni, Rotimi, Maleek Berry, Dr. Tunez, Izzy Odigie, DJ Fully Focus, Dotman, and Nana Kwabena, among others.

Through the office of Karen Bass, the United States Congress has partnered with Amplify Africa to present congressional certificates of excellence to honorees at the Afro Ball, a fashion-conscious gala celebrating and honoring various successful Africans. Amplify Africa partnered with United Talent Agency (UTA) to do an advanced private screening of Genevieve Nnaji's Netflix Original Movie "Lionheart." The media giant has also partnered with William Morris Endeavor (WME) to screen Stella Damascus and Daniel Ademinokan's movie "Between."

Due to his success in the business realm, Adeyeba was invited to discuss the African entertainment industry at Washington University Olin Business School, St Louis.

His goal is to inspire and encourage young Africans around the world to strive for success.

Sesan Abdul

Entrepreneur Sesan Abdul credits the exposure he had to violence and crime during his childhood as motivation to start a business. Seeking to better the community in which he grew up, Abdul co-founded "Too Loud Entertainment," a since-successful music management and record label in the United Kingdom. Being around Disturbing London, an imprint in the UK, helped drive his motivation to pursue music on the business side, and he credits his family for being the foundation of his success. At present, Abdul and his counterparts at Too Loud Entertainment are working toward releasing a "Too Loud" tape, as well as looking to help develop and mentor emerging artists, setting them up for future success.

