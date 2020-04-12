Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915210 ISIN: AT0000818802 Ticker-Symbol: DOQ 
Tradegate
09.04.20
20:50 Uhr
48,500 Euro
+8,400
+20,95 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
DO & CO AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DO & CO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,100
49,100
09.04.
48,100
49,100
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DO & CO
DO & CO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DO & CO AG48,500+20,95 %
ROSENBAUER INTERNATIONAL AG33,900+7,28 %
STRABAG SE24,550-1,01 %