ATX jumps 10%; Do&Co, Strabag and Rosenbauer with more than 20% up this week. News came from ams, Immofinanz, voestalpine, Pierer Mobility, CA Immo, Mayr-Melnhof, OMV, RBI, Wolford, Vienna Stock Exchange, SW Umwelttechnik and AT&S. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 10,21% to 2.184,06 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -31,47%. Up to now there were 27 days with a positive and 44 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 32,37% away, from the low 33,92%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,78%, the weakest is Monday with -1,68%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 33,86% in front of Strabag 24,38% and Rosenbauer 23,16%. And the following stocks performed worst: Immofinanz -0,38% in front of CA Immo -0,33% and Telekom ...

