ams: ams, worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that the Management Board has decided to launch a share repurchase program comprising up to 5% of the issued share capital. Based on the current outstanding number of 274,289,280 bearer shares, the maximum repurchase volume amounts to 13,714,464 bearer shares. The purpose of the new share repurchase program is to repurchase the necessary shares to service obligations under long- term employee incentive programs taking into account that under Austrian corporate law treasury shares are not entitled to subscription rights in the context of a rights issue. The repurchase program will commence on 8 April 2020 and will be upheld until 4 December 2021 at the latest.

