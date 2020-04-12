Pierer Mobility: The Executive Board of Pierer Mobility AG has decided to temporarily suspend the share buyback programme of Pierer Mobility AG with effect from April 7, 2020. In the period from October 22, 2019 to April 6, 2020, a total of 224,043 shares were purchased via the stock exchange. This corresponds to around 0.99 percent of the company's share capital. As of April 6, 2020, Pierer Mobility AG therefore holds 224,043 own shares.Pierer Mobility AG: weekly performance: 5.71% CA Immo: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Management Board of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG has decided to reschedule the 33rd Annual General Meeting from originally 7 May 2020 to 25 August 2020. As a result, the resolution on the appropriation of net profit for 2019 and a dividend payment will also be ...

