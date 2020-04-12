OMV: Austrian oil and gas company OMV, which has a global workforce of around 20,000, said its output fell to 472,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter from 505,000 boe/d in the fourth quarter. The average realized crude oil price fell to Dollar 46.8 in January-March, from Dollar 61 in the three months through December, the company shows in its trading update.OMV: weekly performance: 13.54% Raiffeisen Bank: Given the current restrictions to public gatherings in Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has decided to postpone its Annual General Meeting until later in 2020. In line with the European Central Bank's recommendation on dividend distributions, and given the uncertainties caused by COVID-19, the dividend proposal for the financial year 2019 ...

