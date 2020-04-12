Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890447 ISIN: AT0000938204 Ticker-Symbol: MYM 
Tradegate
09.04.20
21:36 Uhr
116,80 Euro
+2,20
+1,92 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,40
116,60
09.04.
115,40
116,60
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AT&S
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AT&S AUSTRIA TECHNOLOGIE & SYSTEMTECHNIK AG15,380+1,32 %
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG116,80+1,92 %
SW UMWELTTECHNIK STOISER & WOLSCHNER AG21,8000,00 %