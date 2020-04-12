Mayr-Melnhof: The Supervisory Board of cartonboard packaging producer Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG has reappointed Andreas Blaschke (58), 28 years with MM and since 2002 on the Board, for a further period of five years as Member of the Management Board. The new term will start on May 15, 2020 and will end on April 30, 2025.Mayr-Melnhof: weekly performance: 4.50% SW Umwelttechnik: Austrian SW Umwelttechnik closed the 2019 financial year with an increase in sales and, according to the information, the best result since the company was founded. SW Umwelttechnik's sales rose by 26 percent to Euro 97.2 mn in fiscal year 2019, and EBIT by 55 percent to Euro 11.6 mn. Earnings after taxes are almost twice as high as in the previous year and amount to 8.1 mn euros (vs 4.6 mn in 2018). The Executive ...

