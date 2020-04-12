Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.04.2020 | 18:40
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - INO

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Inovio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Inovio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 3, 2020, Inovio issued a press release entitled "Inovio Accelerates Timeline for COVID-19 DNA Vaccine INO-4800." The press release quoted Dr. J. Joseph Kim, Inovio's President and Chief Financial Officer, stating that Inovio was "the only company with a Phase 2 vaccine for a related coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)" and that "[u]sing our modern DNA medicines platform, we designed our DNA vaccine INO-4800 in three hours after the publication of the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19." Then, on March 9, 2020, Citron Research stated via Twitter that the "SEC should immediately HALT this stock [i.e., Inovio] and investigate the ludicrous and dangerous claim that they designed a vaccine in 3 hours." On this news, Inovio's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

