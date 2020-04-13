

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is on Monday scheduled to release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to sink 8.0 percent on year after falling 4.0 percent in February. Exports are called lower by an annual 12.0 percent after tumbling 17.2 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is predicted to show a surplus of $21.50 billion.



Japan will provide March figures for money stock, with M2 expected to hold steady at an annual 3.0 percent and M3 at 2.5 percent.



Finally, the markets in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are closed for Easter Monday and will resume trade on Tuesday. Thailand is also shuttered Monday for the Songkran Festival and will be off until Thursday.



