

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD) announced its Sioux Falls, SD facility will remain closed until further notice. The company said it will resume operations in Sioux Falls once further direction is received from local, state and federal officials.



'Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are now ubiquitous across our country. The virus is afflicting communities everywhere. The agriculture and food sectors have not been immune. Numerous plants across the country have COVID-19 positive employees,' said Kenneth Sullivan, president and chief executive officer, for Smithfield.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SMITHFIELD FOODS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de