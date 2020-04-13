PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 09, 2020 13-Apr-2020 / 08:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on April 09, 2020 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting on April 09, 2020. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: On the consideration of matters of significance to the Company: 1.1. On approval of the Report on execution of the Business Plan of the Company for 2019 (including the report on execution the Investment Program, including the Complex Modernization Program for Generating Facilities, for 2019). Resolution adopted: To approve the report on execution of the Business Plan of the Company for 2019 (including the report on execution the Investment Program, including the Complex Modernization Program for Generating Facilities, for 2019) (Appendix 1 to the Minutes). 1.2. On approval of the report on the implementation of the consolidated Business Plan (including the consolidated Investment Program) of RusHydro Group for 2019. Resolution adopted: To approve the Report on the Implementation of the consolidated Business Plan (including the consolidated Investment Program and the action plan for the optimization of costs based on the results of an external independent cost audit at RusHydro, including its subsidiaries) of RusHydro Group for 2019 (Appendix 2 to the Minutes). 1.3. On the approval of RusHydro Group's Technical Policy. Resolution adopted: 1. To approve the Technical Policy of RusHydro Group (Schedule 3 hereto). 2. To declare invalid the Technical Policy of RusHydro Group approved by decision of the Company's Board of Directors (Minutes No. 133 dated September 5, 2011 and No. 221 dated September 14, 2015). 1.4. On the status of implementation of priority projects for the construction of facilities in the Far East. Resolution adopted: To take under advisement information on the status of implementation of priority projects for the construction of facilities in the Far East as of December 31, 2019 (Annex 4 to the Minutes). About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.4 GW. Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 57969 EQS News ID: 1020655 End of Announcement EQS News Service

