

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell in thin holiday trade on Monday as the global Covid-19 death toll increased to 114,245 and the overall infections to 1,850,527, according to data compiled by the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.



The United States now accounts for highest number of cases and deaths in the world at 557,571 and 22,108, while France, Germany, Italy and Spain reported a slowdown in new coronavirus cases, offering investors some relief.



A landmark OPEC+ output cut agreement failed to pacify investors amid mounting worries over the coronavirus crisis.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 13.58 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,783.05 after new daily coronavirus cases approached a near six-week high in the country.



A total of 108 new coronavirus cases were reported in mainland China on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest daily tally since March 5.



Imported cases accounted for a record 98 as China's northeast Heilongjiang province which borders Russia became the new battleground against the coronavirus.



Markets in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand were closed for Easter Monday, while Thailand was shuttered for the Songkran Festival.



Japan's Nikkei index ended down 455.10 points, or 2.33 percent, at 19,043.40 as the yen gained ground versus the dollar and investors were disappointed over a lack of asset-buying from the Bank of Japan. The broader Topix index closed 1.69 percent lower at 1,405.91.



Market heavyweight SoftBank tumbled 3.4 percent and Fast Retailing lost 3.8 percent. Exporters such as Canon, Sony, Honda Motor and Panasonic fell 2-3 percent while in the tech space, Advantest lost over 3 percent and Tokyo Electron shed 3.8 percent.



Seoul stocks tumbled even as new virus cases in the country stood around 30 for the third straight day running. The benchmark Kospi fell 34.94 points, or 1.88 percent, to 1,825.76. Kia Motors shares plunged 4.8 percent after reports that the auto maker is considering suspending operations at three of its domestic factories.



Yonhap News Agency quoted the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) as saying that starting from today, all arrivals from the U.S. to South Korea will be tested for the novel coronavirus within three days of self-isolation.



