Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851995 ISIN: US7134481081 Ticker-Symbol: PEP 
Tradegate
09.04.20
21:52 Uhr
122,26 Euro
+0,06
+0,05 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEPSICO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,58
122,44
09.04.
122,00
122,36
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COCA-COLA COMPANY44,905+1,99 %
PEPSICO INC122,26+0,05 %