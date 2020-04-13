Interactive Tables Market Size Worth $1.5 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 7.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interactive tables market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Implementation of multi-touch technology in the education sector is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Growing demand for digital classrooms that allow numerous students to work together for cooperative learning is expected to boost market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years owing to rising significance of gamification in the education system and adoption of interactive tables in the hospitality sector

Based on technology, the capacitive segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to improved touch technology and distance sensing

By screen size, 32 to 65 inch tables captured a significant market share in 2019 and are witnessing high demand across various sectors as they are portable and easy to carry from one place to another

The interactive tables market in North America is expected to witness significant growth owing to the presence of a large number of restaurants using interactive technologies, coupled with strong presence of touch table solution providers in U.S.

Key players in the market include Box Light Corporation, DigaliX, eyefactive GmbH, Garamantis GmbH, and HORIZON DISPLAY, LLC.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Interactive Tables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (LCD, LED, Capacitive), By Screen Size (32-65 Inch, 65 Inch & Above), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/interactive-tables-market

Interactive tables are also extensively used in trade shows and exhibitions that require the display to be clear as well as allow multi-touch. 32 to 65 inch tables are witnessing increased demand among the exhibitions as they provide better clarity and are highly portable.

Furthermore, growth of the market is attributed to emergence of various interactive display technologies, especially in North America. Besides, the hospitality sector is witnessing a paradigm shift in terms of the transportation sector, including train stations, airports, and public places. At such public places, visitors and travelers can get personalized information, such as booking & check-in, social media sharing, and special offers, at interactive info screens and kiosk terminals.

Grand View Research has segmented the global interactive tables market based on technology, screen size, application, and region:

Interactive Tables Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

LCD



LED



Capacitive



Others

Interactive Tables Screen Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

32-65 inch



65 inch & above

Interactive Tables Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Exhibition & Trade Shows



Education



Retail



Control Room



Hospitality



Transportation



Others

Interactive Tables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Display Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Head-Up Display Market - The global Head-Up Display market size was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness a significant increase in the market over the forecast period.

in 2016 and is expected to witness a significant increase in the market over the forecast period. Nanophotonics Market - The global nanophotonics market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Nanophotonics emerged from nanotechnology, photonics, and optoelectronics.

Flat Panel Displays Market - The global flat panel displays market has witnessed phenomenal growth owing to the advent of large screen smart phones and televisions, which attracted a wide majority of customers from all the segments over the globe.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg