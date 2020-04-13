

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced significant developments in its defense against patent litigation initiated by Hanwha Q CELLS. The U.S. International Trade Commission ALJ found no infringement of Hanwha Q CELLS patent.



In March 2019, Hanwha initiated the U.S. International Trade Commission Investigation against JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, and REC Group, asserting that the companies infringe U.S. Patent.



On Friday, the Administrative Law Judge ruled that JinkoSolar's products do not infringe the patent. The Judge MaryJoan McNamara issued an initial determination granting JinkoSolar's motion for summary determination of non-infringement. The Commission will now review the ALJ's ruling and issue its opinion on that ruling within 30 days.



Separately, on December 10, 2019, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Appeal Board or PTAB instituted inter partes review (IPR) proceedings of the patentability of claims 12-14 of the patent claims in view of prior art.



IPR is a trial proceeding conducted at the PTAB to review the patentability of one or more claims in a patent. The PTAB's institution decision states that JinkoSolar and REC Group have 'established a reasonable likelihood of prevailing in showing that claims 12-14 of the patent are unpatentable.'



JinkoSolar anticipates a final written decision on the issue of patentability by December 2020.



