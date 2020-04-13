MoSys, Inc.: MoSys Provides Additional Business Update

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / MoSys, Inc., (NASDAQ:MOSY), a provider of high-speed semiconductor solutions, provided an additional business update today.

On March 31, 2020, Santa Clara County in California, where the Company is based, issued a new "shelter-in-place" order (the "Second Order") that superseded its previous March 16, 2020 order. This Second Order clarifies, strengthens, and extends certain terms of the county's previous order to increase social distancing and reduce person-to-person contact to further slow transmission of the COVID-19 virus. The Second Order extends shelter-in-place requirements in Santa Clara County through May 3, 2020, and it is possible that this order is further extended by the county. The Company has been complying with the county's order and has implemented a work-from-home policy for its employees and contractors and significantly minimized the number of employees who visit the office. Earlier this week, the Company resumed shipments of its IC products and has already completed shipment of all orders that were on its backlog and unable to ship in the second half of March as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Company expects to continue shipments during the current quarter ending June 30, 2020, as MoSys and its vendors are supporting shipment of components for critical infrastructure, as defined by the federal government.

The Company and its employees will continue to comply with the orders of federal, state and county officials to do their part to flatten the curve.

