

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, a day after the United States overtook Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths, U.S. death toll crossed 22000.



A total of 22,115 people died and 560,433 others were tested positive for COVID-19.



In New York, the most badly hit state, deaths remain high but with a fall in hospital admission rate being reported, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the peak was nearing.



More than 42 percent or 9,385 of the deaths in the country, have occurred in New York.



With 189,415 people tested positive for COVID-19, New York surpassed Italy and Spain in the number of confirmed cases.



New York City and its suburban counties - Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Rockland - are the epicenter of the killer disease in the United States.



New Jersey is the second worst affected state with 2350 deaths and 61850 infections.



Michigan (1487 deaths, 24638 infections), Louisiana (840 deaths, 20595 infections), Massachusetts (756 deaths and 25,475 infections), Illinois (720 death, 20852 infections), California (681 deaths, 23287 infections) Pennsylvania (561 deaths, 22,920 infections), Connecticut (554 deaths, 12,035 infections), Washington (508 deaths, 10530 infections), and Georgia (442 deaths, 12550 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



On Friday night, six people were shot and injured at a large party at an apartment complex in Bakersfield, California, where people gathered ignoring a 'stay at home' order.



Separately, six people have died in tornadoes and flooding across the southern states of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.



