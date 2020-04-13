Veteran MSP executive and channel specialist to help educate the IT channel on the importance of adopting a cyber protection strategy

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced today that Amy Luby, a respected veteran in the managed service provider (MSP) and IT channel communities, has joined the company as its Channel Chief Evangelist. In this new role, Luby will help Acronis increase its awareness in the IT channel by demonstrating how incorporating cyber protection into their portfolio helps MSPs grow their business and reduce churn.

A successful and recognized leader in the IT services channel, Luby has an extensive record of achievement in channel sales program development and the recruitment of IT solution providers. She brings a strong technical expertise and domain knowledge in the rapidly evolving global managed, cloud and security services marketplace. Luby most recently worked at Carnegie Technologies, a cutting-edge IoT vendor, to establish and launch their Global MSP Channel Programs. Prior to that she held senior channel positions at Australia-based Sinefa, Trend Micro, and SYNNEX Corporation.

Luby is also a proven entrepreneur and pioneer in the IT services industry. Having founded and built one of the first MSPs in the country, she then expanded that business to become one of the first Master MSPs, defining that business model in the process.

"Amy Luby joins Acronis at the perfect time to support the IT channel, tasked with offering vastly improved services that deliver easy, efficient, and secure cyber protection while growing revenue in these challenging times. Amy will show service providers they have the ability to deliver the solutions that ensure their clients are CyberFit and ready to face any new threats to their data, applications, and systems," said Gaidar Magdanurov, Acronis Chief Cyber Officer.

A member of the Acronis Product Marketing team, Luby will be driving engagement in the IT channel community. One of her first tasks will be to introduce Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud to MSPs who are instrumental in serving vastly distributed remote infrastructure, thereby providing critical services to help their clients deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud will revolutionize the protection MSPs offer with one complete and efficient solution that covers clients from end-to-end. It unifies cyber protection by integrating backup, disaster recovery, AI-based malware protection, remote assistance and security into a single, reliable tool. The result is improved profitability, easier SLA compliance, greater cost control, decreased churn, and superior performance without MSPs having to employ expensive security specialists. It is the most modern managed security cyber protection software on the market from a trusted vendor whose solutions already lead in independent test results for speed, ease of use, and effectiveness.

"The need for the MSP community to dramatically upgrade the products and services they offer to clients has never been more stark or urgent than it is today, given the tremendous advances in cyber protection that Acronis continues innovating and advancing. An enormous opportunity is available to the IT channel to both simplify and strengthen their cyber protection offerings, enabling them to increase revenue, decrease costs, simplify licensing and become indispensable partners to their clients. I am beyond excited at the opportunity. Channel friends and partners expect to hear from me very soon," said Amy Luby, Channel Chief Evangelist at Acronis.

