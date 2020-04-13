Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A16140 ISIN: DE000A161408 Ticker-Symbol: HFG 
Xetra
09.04.20
17:35 Uhr
26,840 Euro
+0,240
+0,90 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
HELLOFRESH SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELLOFRESH SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,920
27,080
09.04.
26,840
27,000
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HELLOFRESH
HELLOFRESH SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELLOFRESH SE26,840+0,90 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 6,68
Hebel: 4,04
mit moderatem Hebel