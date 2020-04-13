Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the launch of a holistic COVID-19 business support package to help small and medium-sized enterprises in navigating the crisis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005186/en/

QUANTZIG'S COVID-19 BUSINESS SUPPORT PACKAGE (Graphic: Business Wire)

What's on offer?

Free personalized solution consultation with our experts

Access to a comprehensive library of best practices

Free license to access our analytics platforms

Coronavirus impact assessment at no additional cost

Technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing are penetrating all facets of businesses with fast-growing use cases. Request a FREE proposal to learn how it can bring in a huge transformation in your business structure.

From small scale enterprises to the bigger, well-established organizations all have been majorly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. In such a crisis, ensuring business stability is crucial to thrive and drive outputs. At Quantzig, we are doing the best we can to help both small- and large-scale enterprises tackle the crisis with analytics backed insights. However, considering the impact on the economy and the alarming rate at which the coronavirus continues to spread, tackling the challenges and returning to normalcy is not an easy task. In such a scenario, we believe that the capability to harness maximum insights from the influx of continuous information around us is what will drive any organization's competitive readiness and success. By leveraging advanced analytics and data-driven insights organizations will be able to augment and enhance decisions to bring about a new level of operational excellence and resiliency. Visit Quantzig's COVID-19 resource library to learn more: https://bit.ly/3b4kTnb

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every walk of life and key decision-makers across industries are rightly concerned about how their businesses will be affected by the COVID-19 crisis and what they must do next. Our advanced analytics experts have put together a suite of advanced analytics solutions to help you navigate the crisis.

Talk to our analytics experts to learn how today's response can position your business to thrive tomorrow.

According to Quantzig's data analytics experts, "The COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted every aspect of businesses. In such a scenario, senior-level oversight and process consistency among cross-functional teams who otherwise work in silos are key to driving positive outcomes

Coronavirus Impact: Benefits of Leveraging Analytics to Tackle the Crisis

1: Analytics can help build resilience into manufacturing and supply chain operations

2: Data models can improve customer engagement and sales through personalization

3: Analyze data to identify optimal product design

At Quantzig, we firmly believe that the capabilities to harness maximum insights from the influx of continuous data sets is crucial to succeeding. The post-crisis scenario might change the business landscape and make it tougher for businesses to thrive but those who are well-prepared to face the aftermaths will surely succeed and emerge successful. While for the others an analytics overhaul will work wonders in revamping their business strategies to drive continuous business excellence.

Amid the mayhem and all the advice, it's hard to know exactly what businesses should do today. We suggest they focus their time and resources on three key areas. Book a FREE solution demo to gain comprehensive insights into each of them.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005186/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us