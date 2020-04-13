Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Xetra
09.04.20
17:35 Uhr
6,702 Euro
+0,066
+0,99 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,504
6,549
09.04.
6,513
6,570
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY6,702+0,99 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,99
Hebel: 6,59
mit moderatem Hebel