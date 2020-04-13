GIS market in the utility industry research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The GIS market in the utility industry is poised to grow by USD 1.09 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of GIS Market In The Utility Industry

The GIS market in the utility industry report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and its potential application.

Top Key Players of GIS Market in the Utility Industry Covered as:

Autodesk Inc.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

Esri

HEXAGON

Pitney Bowes Inc.

The GIS market in the utility industry will be affected by increased use of GIS for water management. Apart from this, other market trends include development of mapping systems and grid modernization in utilities using GIS.

In addition, integration between GIS and BIM will aid in market growth. Increased adoption of GIS solutions and integration of AR in GIS will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

GIS Market in the Utility Industry Split by Application Software Data Services

GIS Market in the Utility Industry Split by Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America.



The regional distribution of GIS market in the utility industry industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.

The GIS market in the utility industry research report sheds light on foremost regions: the US, UK, Canada, and Germany.

Imperative Insights on the Following Aspects:

What was the size of the global GIS in the utility industry by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the global GIS in the utility industry in 2023?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global GIS in the utility industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global GIS market in the utility industry?

GIS market in the utility industry research report presents critical information and factual data about GIS in the utility industry industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in GIS market in the utility industry study.

The product range of the GIS in the utility industry industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in GIS market in the utility industry research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

The GIS market in the utility industry research report gives an overview of GIS in the utility industry by analyzing various key segments of this GIS market in the utility industry based on the application and geographic landscape. The regional distribution of the GIS market in the utility industry across the globe are considered for this GIS in the utility industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the GIS market in the utility industry over the period from 2019 to the forecasted year.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Software Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Data Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Services Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Autodesk Inc.

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

Esri

HEXAGON

Pitney Bowes Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

