Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.'s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Fast Forwards its Efforts to Help Combat COVID-19

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHCR) ("Advanzeon") announced today that in response to the need to impede and combat the spread of COVID-19, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. dba SleepMaster Solutions™ (collectively, the "Company"), has stepped up its plan to make its CPAP Sanitizer and Sanitizing Wipes available for purchase as early as next month.

Clark A. Marcus, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "It was the Company's original plan to begin marketing our SleepMaster Solutions™ CPAP sanitizer and sanitizing mask wipes in early Q3. However, in response to current health and safety concerns caused by COVID-19, the Company is working diligently to make these products available to all of our CPAP patients, as well as to the general public, sometime next month. SleepMaster Solutions™ seeks to bring attention to our CPAP users, and the general public, the importance of properly sanitizing and disinfecting CPAP machines and masks. We strongly recommend the sanitizer be used once a week, in addition to using the daily mask sanitizing wipes. We wish for everyone to stay safe and healthy during this difficult time."

The SleepMaster Solutions™ CPAP sanitizer includes a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and a one-button start. It is lightweight, portable and uses activated oxygen to reach every part of the CPAP machine and its attachments. To pre-order the SleepMaster Solutions™ CPAP sanitizer and sanitizing wipes, please call its dedicated toll-free number at 844-483-5544.

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHCR) through its subsidiary owns and operates the nation's most complete sleep apnea program, SleepMaster Solutions™ (the "Program"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company's Program is available in all fifty states and Washington D.C. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "continue," "believe," "expect," "predict," "anticipate" and "estimate," the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. The Company will update the information in this press release only to the extent required under applicable securities laws. If a change occurs, the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

