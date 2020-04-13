Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market potential analysis for an automotive company.

Engagement Overview:

The client, an automotive company in China, had to close production facilities and suspend discretionary spending owing to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the client witnessed a decline in sales by 20%. Also, the client faced challenges in managing cash outflows and safeguarding the supply chain operations. The client, therefore, wanted to undertake a robust strategy to survive through these tough times and emerge stronger in the post-COVID-19 environment. Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1 : To address cash management challenges and improve liquidity

: To address cash management challenges and improve liquidity Objective 2 : To manage demand and supply requirements

: To manage demand and supply requirements Objective 3: To identify internal and external supply chain risks

Our Approach

To help the client achieve their key objectives, the experts at Infiniti Research recommended a market opportunity assessment solution. As a part of the engagement, the experts created a threat-map dashboard, developed contingency plans, worked closely with the client's direct suppliers to gain insights about their production capacity, and conducted financial stress tests.

Business impact of the market potential analysis for the Chinese automotive industry client

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to revive their supply chain, match demand and supply requirement, and identify alternative suppliers in non-impacted regions of the world.

By leveraging Infiniti's market potential analysis, the client was also able to:

Understand potential supply chain risks

Set new production priorities and manage demand-supply requirements

Identify local suppliers to support them at times of immediate requirements

Devise a sound marketing and sales strategy

