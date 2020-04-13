Exhibition organizing market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The exhibition organizing market is poised to grow by USD 8.3 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Exhibition Organizing Market

The exhibition organizing market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and its potential application.

Top Key Players of Exhibition Organizing Market Covered as:

Fiera Milano SpA

GL EVENTS

Informa PLC

ITE Group PLC

MCH Group AG

RELX Group plc

The exhibition organizing market will be affected by growing use of social media by exhibition organizers. Apart from this, other market trends include increased use of guest data for personalized services and introduction of low-cost airlines.

In addition, contribution of exhibitions toward GDP will aid in market growth. Increased demand for trade fairs leading to vendors facility expansion and increased number of business travellers will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Exhibition Organizing Market Split by Size of Venue 5,000-20,000 sqm 20,000-100,000 sqm More than 100,000 sqm

Exhibition Organizing Market Split by Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



The regional distribution of exhibition organizing market industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.

The exhibition organizing market research report sheds light on foremost regions: the US, China, Germany, and UK.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global exhibition organizing industry by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the global exhibition organizing industry in 2023?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global exhibition organizing industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global exhibition organizing market?

Exhibition organizing market research report presents critical information and factual data about exhibition organizing industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in exhibition organizing market study.

The product range of the exhibition organizing industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in exhibition organizing market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

The exhibition organizing market research report gives an overview of exhibition organizing industry by analyzing various key segments of this exhibition organizing market based on the size of venue and geographic landscape. The regional distribution of the exhibition organizing market across the globe are considered for this exhibition organizing industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the exhibition organizing market over the period from 2019 to forecasted year.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SIZE OF VENUE

Market segmentation by size of venue

Comparison by size of venue

5,000-20,000 sqm Market size and forecast 2018-2023

20,000-100,000 sqm Market size and forecast 2018-2023

More than 100,000 sqm Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by size of venue

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increased use of guest data for personalized services

Introduction of low-cost airlines

Increased use of social media by exhibition organizers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Fiera Milano SpA

GL EVENTS

Informa PLC

ITE Group PLC

MCH Group AG

RELX Group plc

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

