

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its Chief Executive officer Cheryl Miller has taken a leave of absence for health reasons. But, the automotive retailer did not provide more details.



Meanwhile, the company appointed Mike Jackson, Executive Chairman, to serve in the additional positions of Chief Executive Officer and President until Miller returns.



Miller took the reins of AutoNation in July 2019 after serving as the company's Chief Financial Officer for five years.



AN is currently trading at $32.02, down $1.63 or 4.84 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AUTONATION-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de