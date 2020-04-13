Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent free resource that lists imperatives for businesses to tackle the coronavirus outbreak

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. Forming a crisis management team dedicated to acknowledging and combating the impact of COVID-19

2. The role of data analytics in predicting the upcoming pattern of outbreak

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted not only livelihoods and communities the world economy is also facing a downfall due to its impact. Businesses around the world are now coming together to find innovative ways to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19. Most businesses have formed crisis management teams to tackle the existing crisis. Most of the crisis management teams are leveraging data analytics to study the outbreak patterns of COVID-19. Leading organizations are working closely to devise a strategic response to the coronavirus.

According to Quantzig's data analytics experts, "Our advanced data analytics solutions help in focusing on reducing complexity, downtime, and cost through automation, orchestration, and analysis."

Four Imperatives for Businesses to Tackle the Impact of Coronavirus outbreak

1: Forming crisis management teams

2: Data analytics to predict the outbreak pattern

3: Identifying potential risk factors

4: Evaluating supply chains

Organizations across the globe are looking forward to getting back to their normal pace. However, everyone remains uncertain about how long it might take to get back to normalcy. Data analytics is helping businesses with deeper insights on devising possible responses to future events and mitigating the impact of COVID-19. At Quantzig experts are working on providing the world leaders with an integrated perspective on the COVID-19 crisis to help devise action plans to emerge successful in the post-pandemic world.

