Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2020) - Human Unitec International Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) (HMNU) (The Company), is an International Project Financing, Development, and Asset Management Corporation specializes in medical and wellness projects, renewable and recycle, alternative energy and emerging growth companies (Green Energy). www.hmnuinc.com and www.humanunitecinternational.com.

Since February 2016, HMNU has been developing the project for the construction of a patented technology GRONE System. In January 2020, the Company began advanced negotiations to finance and deploy three recycling centers in Saudi Arabia.

On June 22, 2019, the Company acquired the exclusive ECOSMART distribution and technology rights for United States and Canada. ECOSMART is a green antipollution device which reduces the emission of Co2 and the consumption of diesel and gasoline of vehicles and marine engines.

ECOSMART is an ECOLOGICAL Device ad alto energy yield in the versions CEP (Car Eco Power) SEP (Sea Eco Power) HEP (Home Eco Power), patent of Industrial invention number 10218000010819, which will allow the drastic reduction of the polluting emissions of motor vehicles, CEP, SEP, HEP devices are producing a detonating mixture obtained from the electrolysis- resonance decomposition of the appropriately adjusted water through variable electromagnetic fields. CEP, SEP, HEP are generating an cological device that allows to achieve a complete combustion and an increase in specific power and therefore a relative increase in energy efficiency thanks to the presence of the atomic hydrogen component (hydro), oxygen and OH ions resulting in reduced emissions in dynamic (automotive and nautical) and stationary applications (civil applications) with internal combustion (endothermic engines) on both the first plant and revamping after market.

ECOSMART has completed with success its technology in both vehicles and marine engines and the devices are now ready for commercialization. HMNU and the engineering team ECOSMART are looking forward to its partnership to market the devices in Europe with HMNU's Italian subsidiary FERDY CAR.

In December 2019, Human Unitec International Inc. completed the acquisition of FERDY CAR. In the fiscal year ending in 2019, Ferdy Car s.r.l. reported over $6.500.000,00 in revenues. www.ferdycar.it

The management is completing its search for a PCAOB accounting firm for both its US and International operations and will be filing current filings and legal opinion letter with OTC Markets.

Shareholders are invited to follow our company on our official twitter account at: https://twitter.com/HMNU_1.

Human Unitec International Inc.

767 Arthur Godfrey Road

Miami Beach

FL 33140

Contact: Telephone (917) 821-9585

Email: Hmnu@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/HMNU_1.

www.hmnuinc.com

www.humanunitecinternational.com.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Human Unitec International Inc., (HMNU), a startup company, and certain of the plans and objectives of HMNU with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where HMNU operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, HMNU actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

