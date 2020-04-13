Investor Ideas interviews award-winning film producer Chad A. Verdi on how he sees the entertainment and business world as it is today during coronavirus pandemic

Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2020) - Investorideas.com (https://www.investorideas.com/), a global investor news source covering entertainment and music issues an exclusive interview with film producer Chad A. Verdi discussing the current situation in the sector as the Covid-19 pandemic forces the industry to a halt.

Q: Investorideas.com

In regards to the Coronavirus pandemic, how is your business and industry being directly impacted? What are your options and what's going on for you in the crazy world we live in today?

Chad A. Verdi

Wow, we are living in unprecedented times, to say the least. One day the future is bright and untouchable and then the next day the world is under siege. We as a whole nation need to come together and support one another during these trying times. This is the only way we can get through this crisis. Social distancing is for real and it's our new norm, so get used to it and follow the rules.

Q: Investorideas.com

Based on the recent projections, the United States will infuse up to seven trillion dollars into its economy. What are your thoughts on this?

Chad A. Verdi

This is a tough question for me. On one hand we must do all we can to protect the lives of all American citizens but at what cost? The implementation of social distancing was a MUST, the 21 day lock down is a must, but after that, I am not sure what else you can do without destroying our economy. Just think of this for one minute, how about we spend one trillion on just solving all health issues we are faced with today: cancer, aids, hunger just to name few. We would save tens of millions of lives each year. So I vote for spending eight trillion and fix it all. We could rebuild every third world country and find a vaccine for every disease known to mankind with a trillion dollars. We need to just do it...

Q: Investorideas.com

Do you feel the world economy will come back and if so, when?

Chad A. Verdi

The United States economy will come back and comeback strong if Washington can keep the dirty politics away. Both parties need to come together and put us Americans first. We should hold all those who stand in the way of this process accountable and replace them, all of them. This is no time to try to point fingers and play Monday night quarterbacking. All other nations will follow suit and take our lead if we can show them we are all united.

Q: Investorideas.com

What's going on in Hollywood today? Can this industry come back?

Chad A. Verdi

Yes, the industry will come back but the landscape will be totally different. This tragedy and that's what it is, a tragedy, has redefined the entertainment business forever. There will be fewer theatrical releases now than ever before. Many theaters will need to shut their doors as the P&A financing for these films has dried up. Going to a ball game won't be the same for some time. Streaming is the new norm and that's not going away. Apple, Roku, Netflix and Disney will control this space and benefit hugely as others try to complete for some market share.

Q: Investorideas.com

What's next for you and Verdi Productions? and Congrats on The Irishman, ten Oscar nominations, you must be proud.

Chad A. Verdi

Thanks. The Irishman is the best film I will ever be involved with and it will go down in history as one of the greatest films ever. For me, things are looking very good in regards to film. I have five projects on the books with two of them filming in the state of RI, my home town. God willing, I will be shooting in Sept/Oct 2020 but not sure what film I will pull the trigger first on. I was in pre-production on a film titled Ask Athena but I needed to postpone that project because of the situation we are now in. But I am now considering pushing that film to late 2021 and filming a comedy titled One Shot, that will be directed by Tom DeNucci. I need to make that decision soon. I have two films being released this year, one being Wander with Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones, and the other a doc title Tough Love, the Lennox Lewis story. So we will be very busy in 2020.

Verdi Productions is a fully funded film production company located in East Greenwich, Rhode Island and Edgartown Massachusetts, with additional satellite offices in New York City and Los Angeles. The company pursues all aspects of filmmaking, carrying projects from concept through postproduction.

About Verdi Productions https://www.verdifilms.com/

Verdi Productions is redefining how films are made on the East Coast. Unlike other production companies that come to the Northeast, Verdi is establishing itself as a fixture in the Rhode Island community. Verdi Productions does not operate on a project-to-project basis, but instead functions like a west coast studio with established offices, full time employees and a continuous stream of product.

Over the past 10 years, managing partner Chad A. Verdi and his investment partners have invested over $100 million dollars into twenty feature films. The first film from Verdi Productions, Loosies starring Peter Facinelli, Jaimie Alexander, Michael Madsen and Vincent Gallo was released in 2011 in a major distribution deal with IFC.

Verdi has produced or ex- produced five films in partnership with Emma Tillinger Koskoff and the legendary Martin Scorsese. Verdi produced Bleed For This (Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart, Katay Sagal, Ciaran Hinds), and executive produced Silence (directed by Martin Scorsese starring Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Ken Watanabe) , Bad Hurt (Theo Rossi, Ashley Williams) and the documentary The 50 Year Argument (directed by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi) The Irishman ( directed by Martin Scorsese starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.)

