Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUB9 ISIN: CA2684691033 Ticker-Symbol: AUHP 
Frankfurt
09.04.20
08:00 Uhr
0,282 Euro
+0,002
+0,71 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EGF THERAMED HEALTH
EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP0,282+0,71 %