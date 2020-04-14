Mobile Guardian Appoints Head of Asia Pacific to Spearhead Regional Growth

Mobile Guardian targets Asian expansion amid surging demand for its cloud-based, device management solutions as COVID-19 forces students and employees home.

REIGATE, England, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Guardian, the leading cloud-based mobile device management (MDM) and classroom tools platform, has appointed Mark Julien as Head of Asia Pacific, reinforcing their commitment to the region. Based in Singapore, Mark is a former Standard Chartered Banker with over 20 years' experience in Asia.

"This appointment is very timely," said Patrick Lawson, Mobile Guardian CEO. "Mark has a unique background - fluent in Mandarin, a wealth of experience in the region and founder of online education company, Oxford English Online. It is great to have him on board, as we are witnessing an unprecedented surge in demand for our solutions since the pandemic began."

"I am excited to be joining the Mobile Guardian team at this point in their growth trajectory," said Julien. "It is clear the team has built the best solution in the market and my role is to open up new channels, both direct and via resellers, and get the word out. What differentiates Mobile Guardian is their focus on education and small businesses as well as the platform's ability to support multiple operating systems, from Apple to Chromebook to Android, both school-owned and student-owned."

"Teachers are blown away by the fact that Mobile Guardian allows them to see a live stream of all students' devices on one page and gives them full control to close down applications and websites, whitelist Youtube videos or push learning content as needed. Furthermore, we are currently witnessing a global, almost instant, shift to 'flipped learning', where students all over the world are having to learn online from home, rather than in the classroom, further underscoring the indispensability of tools like Mobile Guardian to maximise online teaching effectiveness."

Julien graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Chinese Studies. He has an MBA from the Wharton School and is Director of Financial Services Partnerships at Rice Exchange.

Mobile Guardian, a Google Build Partner, empowers schools to use mobile devices for teaching students online safely and effectively. Used by schools around the globe, the cloud-based platform offers multi-OS support, classroom management tools, multi-school management, comprehensive web-filtering and linked parental controls.