

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) closed Monday's trading at $58.70, up $1.56 or 2.73%, with a market cap of $251.3 billion. The stock has been trading between $69.29 and $42.86 for the past one year.



As most of the companies around the world have been negatively impacted by the stay-at-home and social distancing orders to combat the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, demand for tech products and services, which help people work from home, are rising.



Intel is sure to benefit as millions of people worldwide, who are forced to stay at home, start working using personal computers, as majority of PCs are powered by Intel's processors. In the fourth quarter last year, about 83% of PCs shipped were powered by Intel processors.



Corporate companies also use Intel's chips to power cloud data centers. Intel also dominates the data center market, as it boasts of 95% share in the fourth quarter last year.



In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Intel CEO Bob Swan said the company recorded strong demand across its product lineup.



Intel are expected to report first-quarter results on April 23.



There is no doubt that Intel's business has benefited from to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The tech giant would mostly report good numbers for the next two quarters. However, the company's future looks bleak as economic conditions deteriorate globally. Going ahead, more and more companies will curb capital spending, while PC shipment will slow down due to thousands of job cuts and other economic concerns.



