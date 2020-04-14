

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group (SFTBY.PK) said it expected a loss in the year, due to a decline of 1.8 trillion yen in the value of its investments at its $100 billion Vision Fund.



In the corona virus crisis, share prices now fell across the board and many companies lost profits. Softbank did not disclose which investments in which companies led to the huge loss.



Also, Softbank was a key shareholder in the satellite company OneWeb, which filed for bankruptcy at the end of March.



Softbank is expected to post a loss of 750 million yen in the fiscal year ended March.



