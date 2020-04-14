

WISEKEY APPOINTS BEN STUMP AS VP OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, BRAND PROTECTION & CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT,

AND GWELTAS RADENAC AS DIRECTOR OF THE IOT/CONNECTED OBJECTS BUSINESS LINE

Geneva, Switzerland, APRIL 14, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company announced today that it has appointed Ben Stump as VP of Business Development, Brand Protection & Customer Engagement for the U.S., and Gweltas Radenac as Director of the IoT/Connected Objects Business Line.

Mr. Stump was most recently the Chief Technology Officer at OpSec Security where he developed and implemented OpSec's digital transformation and introduced SaaS offers for supply chain management with blockchain technology, consumer engagement and license management as well as managed service offers for online brand protection. At OpSec, Mr. Stump focused on the development and global expansion of the company'sentire product and services portfolio and its go-to-market strategy. Prior to OpSec, he held executive management positions with Westell Technologies, Kentrox, Digicel, and Telcordia.

Mr. Radenac has an extensive experience in the high-tech industry in Asia and Europe,. During his career he focused on the development of businesses and definment of product and service roadmaps in domains such as: mobile industry within Sagem, M2M industry with the launch of XYFI router, consumer electronics industry with the launch of Facebook e-reader with Qisda Taiwan and also robotics industry within Softbank Robotics with the launch of Pepper robot in cooperation with Foxconn.



Most recently, Mr. Radenac was the Smart Home Business Unit Director of Otio & BeeWi, the affiliate of Groupe HBF specialized in smart buildings where he was driving the roll-out of a complete IoT Smart Home solution with Microsoft.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO noted, "We are thrilled to have Ben and Gweltas joining our team. Their diverse background managing complex processes within corporations or start-ups combined with their in-depth knowledge of Brand Protection, Digital Transformation, and IoT ecosystems and applications will be highly valuable as we continue to build upon the solid foundation of WISeKey and continue our rapid global growth and expansion."

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:





This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.