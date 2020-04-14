Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFJM ISIN: CH0314029270 Ticker-Symbol: 1W8 
Lang & Schwarz
14.04.20
08:16 Uhr
0,843 Euro
-0,004
-0,41 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,828
0,857
08:16
2,215
2,215
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WISEKEY
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD0,843-0,41 %