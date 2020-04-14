How Joey Ruben and Bull Media are Changing the Course of Influencer Marketing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / The digital age has brought about sufficient growth and innovations in the marketing industry. Most notably, modern advertising and marketing strategies have heavily leaned towards tapping influencers to promote a company's services or products. This is known as Influencer Marketing in the business. It might sound like a walk in the park, but it's definitely not, there are multiple key aspects one must consider when delving into Influencer Marketing. Fortunately, Joey Ruben and his team over at Bull Media are here to make things a whole lot easier for companies and influencers alike.

Joey Ruben, with his company Bull Media, advises and counsels influencers on how to grow their social media platforms and also partners them up with a brand that is in need of more exposure. Through connecting the right brands with the right influencers, Bull Media ensures that both sides will grow and profit over the course of the deal.

Bull Media bridges brands and influencers to create a mutually beneficial relationship. Most influencers might have a huge following and an audience, but they often find it hard to have a company to promote. That's where Bull Media comes in, connecting influencers with large corporations and at the same time convincing these large corporations that Influencer Marketing is yielding impressive results.

Joey Ruben started delving into the social media business in the year 2016. Over the course of a few years, Joey has learned the ins and outs of social media and has introduced social media marketing to large corporations convincing them that they can utilize social media in its entirety to broaden their reach and appeal to the wide market that's readily available across different social media platforms.

With his skills and expertise, Joey has managed to start and grow social media pages to over 1 million followers on various social media platforms. With all the years of experience under his belt, he has realized that the problem most influencers have is their lack of monetization opportunities, which is why Bull Media is here to shed light on those opportunities so these modern-day influencers can readily grab them. Consulting and counselling social media influencers, Bull Media is here to ensure the monetary success of influencers that struggle to find financial footing in the social media sphere.

Not only does Bull Media help influencers, the goal has always been to help both sides of the equation. Bull Media specializes in helping brands both big and small grow through influencer advertising as well as helping influencers turn their social platforms into money-making machines, helping brands by providing them with a wide range of influencers to promote their products/company.

There are so many individuals that have found instant success on the newest social media platform, TikTok, amassing hundreds of thousands to even millions of followers. Bull Media is here to advise those influencers that feel lost during their initial surge of followers, since a big part of keeping your influence is keeping those numbers high or steadily going up. Bull Media helps connect influencers and content creators with the brands in search of marketing and ensure both sides will benefit. Joey's unique experience with social media has given him a unique perspective on the matter.

Bull Media is changing the course of influencer marketing, and they're making all the right moves towards a better social media ecosystem, where influencers and brands alike could help one another and benefit from what social media has to offer. Joey Ruben is making waves in the digital space, taking the bull by the horns and leading the charge with Bull Media.

To know more about Bull Media, you may visit their website, send an email at joey@joeyruben.com or even give him a call through this number: 8473489910.

