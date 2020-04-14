IDnow Notices Changes in Customer Behaviour Since Coronavirus (COVID-19) Restrictions

MUNICH, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow (www.idnow.io), a leading provider of Identity Verification-as-a-Service solutions with more than 250 customers, publishes statistics on the changed customer habits since Europe has experienced restrictions on everyday life due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

As part of the Corona Pandemic, many service providers have experienced significant changes in customer demand and behaviour. As a provider of an Identity Verification-as-a-Service platform, IDnow has too seen these changes.

Since the end of February, IDnow has recorded a 26.8% increase in the total demand volume. In addition, the provider of digital verification solutions also notices special changes in the usage times. Before the corona restrictions were put in place, the highest volume of verification requests were usually seen between the hours of 17:00 and 18:00. This peak time has shifted significantly in recent weeks, with the most popular time now being in the middle of what was a usual working day, between 14:00 and 15:00. You can also see a shift from weekends to weekdays.

Besides the change in usage times, IDnow also sees a rise in volume from certain industries. For example, there has been a strong increase in requests for loans and platforms for digital currencies.

You can find the complete infographics here:

https://www.idnow.io/l/how-corona-changes-customer-behavior/

About IDnow

With its Identity Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow has set out to make the connected world a safer place. IDnow's unmanipulable identity verification is used across industries conducting online customer interactions that require a high degree of security. IDnow uses Artificial Intelligence to check all security features on ID documents and can therefore reliably identify forged documents. Potentially, the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries can be verified in real-time. In addition to safety, the focus is also on an uncomplicated application for the customer. With five out of five stars on the Trustpilot customer rating portal, the technology is particularly user-friendly.

IDnow covers a wide range of use cases both in regulated sectors in Europe and for completely new digital business models worldwide. The platform allows the identity flow to be adapted to different regional, legal and business requirements on a per use case basis.

IDnow is supported by venture capital investors Corsair Capital, BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures and Jet A as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. Its portfolio of over 250 customers includes leading international companies from various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefonica Deutschland, UBS, Western Union and wirecard as well as fintechs such as Fidor, N26, smava, and wefox.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882614/IDnow_Logo.jpg

Press contact:

Christina Schwinning

press@idnow.io

+49-89-41324-6054