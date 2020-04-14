Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
PR Newswire
London, April 14
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sir Jonathon Band
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction:1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
14,090
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction:2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$12.42
|Volume
2,818
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,818
$12.42
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jason Glen Cahilly
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction:1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
14,090
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction:2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$12.42
|Volume
2,214
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,214
$12.42
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Helen Deeble
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction:1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
14,090
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction:2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$12.42
|Volume
2,214
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,214
$12.42
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnold W. Donald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted stock units in Carnival Corporation common stock, made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the voluntary deferral of their salary for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted stock units. The restriction on the RSUs lapses on February 12, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$12.42
|Volume(s)
27,815
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
27,815
$12.42
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Glasier
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction:1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
14,090
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction: 2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$12.42
|Volume(s)
2,818
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,818
$12.42
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Katie Lahey
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction:1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
14,090
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction:2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$12.42
|Volume
2,214
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,214
$12.42
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sir John Parker
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction:1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
14,090
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction:2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$12.42
|Volume
2,214
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,214
$12.42
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Stuart Subotnick
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction:1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
14,090
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction:2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$12.42
|Volume
2,818
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,818
$12.42
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Laura Weil
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction:1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
14,090
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction:2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$12.42
|Volume
2,214
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,214
$12.42
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Randall Weisenburger
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4A
|Details of the transaction:1
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
14,090
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
|4B
|Details of the transaction:2
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$12.42
|Volume
3,925
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,925
$12.42
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-04-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE
Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600
CARNIVAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de