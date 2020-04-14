Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.04.2020

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 
PR Newswire
14.04.2020 | 08:03
81 Leser
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, April 14

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSir Jonathon Band
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction:1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
14,090
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction:2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$12.42		Volume
2,818
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,818
$12.42
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJason Glen Cahilly
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction:1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
14,090
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction:2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$12.42		Volume
2,214
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,214
$12.42
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameHelen Deeble
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction:1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
14,090
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction:2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$12.42		Volume
2,214
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,214
$12.42
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted stock units in Carnival Corporation common stock, made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the voluntary deferral of their salary for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted stock units. The restriction on the RSUs lapses on February 12, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$12.42		Volume(s)
27,815
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
27,815
$12.42
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRichard Glasier
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction:1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
14,090
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,090
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$12.42		Volume(s)
2,818
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,818
$12.42
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameKatie Lahey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction:1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
14,090
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price
14,090

$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction:2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$12.42		Volume
2,214
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

2,214
$12.42
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSir John Parker
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction:1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
14,090
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

14,090
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction:2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$12.42		Volume
2,214
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

2,214

$12.42
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameStuart Subotnick
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction:1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
14,090
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

14,090

$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction:2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$12.42		Volume
2,818
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

2,818

$12.42
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLaura Weil
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction:1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
14,090
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

14,090

$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction:2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$12.42		Volume
2,214
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

2,214

$12.42
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRandall Weisenburger
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction:1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
14,090
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

14,090

$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction:2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$12.42		Volume
3,925
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,925

$12.42
e)Date of the transaction2020-04-09
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600

© 2020 PR Newswire