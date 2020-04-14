Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Sir Jonathon Band

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction:1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

14,090

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

14,090

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-09

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction:2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$12.42 Volume

2,818

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,818

$12.42

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-09

f) Place of the transaction NYSE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Jason Glen Cahilly

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction:1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

14,090

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

14,090

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-09

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction:2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$12.42 Volume

2,214

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,214

$12.42

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-09

f) Place of the transaction NYSE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Helen Deeble

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction:1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

14,090

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

14,090

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-09

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction:2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$12.42 Volume

2,214

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,214

$12.42

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-09

f) Place of the transaction NYSE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Arnold W. Donald

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted stock units in Carnival Corporation common stock, made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the voluntary deferral of their salary for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted stock units. The restriction on the RSUs lapses on February 12, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$12.42 Volume(s)

27,815

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

27,815

$12.42

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-09

f) Place of the transaction NYSE

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Richard Glasier

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction:1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. The restriction on the shares lapses on the third anniversary of the grant date.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

14,090

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

14,090

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-09

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction: 2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted shares in Carnival Corporation common stock, made to non-executive directors pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan, reflects the non-executive director voluntarily deferring their Board of Director retainer and committee fees for April to June 2020 in the form of restricted shares. The restriction on the shares lapses on February 12, 2021.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$12.42 Volume(s)

2,818

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,818

$12.42

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-09