

Finland consumer price inflation eased in March, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.8 percent increase in February.



In March, inflation was driven mainly by increases in the prices of cigarettes, refundable prescription medicines, fruits, vegetables and wireless telephone services from one year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.17 percent in March, after a 0.33 percent fall in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.9 percent annually in March and decreased 0.2 percent from the previous month.



