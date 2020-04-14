DJ Severstal reports Q1 2020 operational results

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q1 2020 operational results 14-Apr-2020 / 09:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal reports Q1 2020 operational results Moscow, Russia - 14 April 2020 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q1 2020. Q1 2020 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output increased 2% q/q in Q1 2020 to 2.41 mln tonnes (Q4 2019: 2.36 mln tonnes) following the completion of short-term maintenance works at blast furnace facilities in Q4 2019. · Crude steel production increased 5% to 2.85 mln tonnes (Q4 2019: 2.71 mln tonnes), driven by an increased number of castings in Q1 2020 and the completion of short-term maintenance works at steelmaking facilities in Q4 2019. · Consolidated steel product sales increased 4% q/q to 2.75 mln tonnes in Q1 2020 (Q4 2019: 2.65 mln tonnes). · The Company increased its share of steel export shipments to 45% (Q4 2019: 41%) responding to a seasonal slowdown in domestic demand. · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 42% (Q4 2019: 45%), due to increased shipments of hot rolled coil, long steel products and decreased sales of LDPs. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 29% q/q to 0.95 mln tonnes as a result of a decrease in run-of-mine production affected by long wall repositioning at the Komsomolskaya mine in Q1 2020. · Iron ore pellet sales grew 6% to 2.97 mln tonnes (Q4 2019: 2.81 mln tonnes) reflecting stronger demand q/q. · Iron ore concentrate sales volumes declined 8% to 1.47 mln tonnes (Q4 2019: 1.60 mln tonnes) impacted by a planned decline in production at Olcon. SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change, % thousands of tonnes Crude Steel 2,850 2,714 5% 2,850 3,044 (6%) (Russian Steel) Hot metal 2,410 2,361 2% 2,410 2,363 2% (Russian Steel) Sales Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change, % volumes, thousands of tonnes Coking coal 951 1,331 (29%) 951 1,031 (8%) concentrate Iron ore 2,967 2,810 6% 2,967 2,832 5% pellets Iron ore 1,469 1,595 (8%) 1,469 1,301 13% concentrate Total steel 2,749 2,651 4% 2,749 2,832 (3%) products (Consolidate d) Total steel 2,759 2,663 4% 2,759 2,843 (3%) products (Russian Steel) High value Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change, % added steel products, % Severstal 42% 45% (3 ppts) 42% 44% (2 ppts) (Consolidate d) Severstal 42% 45% (3 ppts) 42% 44% (2 ppts) Russian Steel SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES) Sales volumes, Q1 2020 Q4 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 Change, thousands of 2019 2019 % tonnes Coal: 387 435 (11%) 387 532 (27%) Coking coal 65 77 (16%) 65 157 (59%) concentrate Steam coal 322 358 (10%) 322 375 (14%) Iron ore: 1,661 2,175 (24%) 1,661 1,656 0% Iron ore 1,527 1,825 (16%) 1,527 1,302 17% pellets Iron ore 134 350 (62%) 134 354 (62%) concentrate Semi-finished 192 208 (8%) 192 121 59% products Rolled 2,170 2,016 8% 2,170 2,311 (6%) products: Hot - rolled 1,197 1,072 12% 1,197 1,102 9% coil Hot - rolled 252 255 (1%) 252 233 8% plate Cold - rolled 210 234 (10%) 210 275 (24%) coil Galvanised and 219 205 7% 219 237 (8%) metallic coated coil Colour coated 98 83 18% 98 102 (4%) coil Long products 194 167 16% 194 362 (46%) Downstream 387 427 (9%) 387 400 (3%) products: Metalware 146 150 (3%) 146 126 16% products Large diameter 19 80 (76%) 19 97 (80%) pipes Other tubes, 222 197 13% 222 177 25% pipes, formed shapes SEVERSTAL RESOURCES · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol declined 29% q/q to 0.95 mln tonnes as a result of a decrease in run-of-mine production due to the scheduled long-wall repositioning at the Komsomolskaya mine in Q1 2020. · Iron ore pellet sales grew 6% to 2.97 mln tonnes (Q4 2019: 2.81 mln tonnes) reflecting demand recovery in Q1 2020. · Iron ore concentrate sales volumes declined 8% to 1.47 mln tonnes (Q4 2019: 1.60 mln tonnes) impacted by a planned decline in production at Olcon. Sales Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change, % volumes, thousands tonnes Coal: 1,273 1,688 (25%) 1,273 1,406 (9%) Coking coal 951 1,331 (29%) 951 1,031 (8%) concentrate Steam coal 322 357 (10%) 322 375 (14%) Iron ore: 4,436 4,405 1% 4,436 4,133 7% Iron ore 2,967 2,810 6% 2,967 2,832 5% pellets Iron ore 1,469 1,595 (8%) 1,469 1,301 13% concentrate SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') · RSD steel product sales increased 4% q/q to 2.76 mln tonnes in Q1 2020 (Q4 2019: 2.66 mln tonnes). · The Company increased its share of steel export shipments to 45% (Q4 2019: 41%) responding to a seasonal slowdown in domestic demand. · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 42% (Q4 2019: 45%), due to increased shipments of hot rolled coil and long steel product and decreased sales of LDPs. · Cold rolled coil sales volumes declined 10% q/q due to short-term scheduled maintenance works at the four-stand cold rolling mill in Q1 2020. Meanwhile, RSD increased sales of hot rolled coil by 12% q/q. · LDP sales volumes declined to 19,000 tonnes for Q1 2020, primarily reflecting changes in the product mix and the accumulation of stock levels at the Izhora Pipe Mill (ITZ). · The weighted average selling price for the whole range of steel products in Q1 2020 declined by 6% q/q as a result of various factors affecting global markets, including steel pricing volatility in both export and domestic markets, as well as Russian currency devaluation. Sales volumes, Q1 2020 Q4 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 Change, thousands of 2019 2019 % tonnes Total steel 2,759 2,663 4% 2,759 2,843 (3%) products Semi-finished 192 207 (7%) 192 121 59% products Rolled 2,179 2,028 7% 2,179 2,322 (6%) products: Hot - rolled 1,198 1,071 12% 1,198 1,102 9% coil Hot - rolled 252 254 (1%) 252 233 8% plate Cold - rolled 210 234 (10%) 210 275 (24%) coil Galvanised and 219 205 7% 219 237 (8%) metallic coated coil Colour coated 98 83 18% 98 102 (4%) coil Long products 202 181 12% 202 373 (46%) Downstream 388 428 (9%) 388 400 (3%) products: Metalware 147 150 (2%) 147 126 17% products Large diameter 19 80 (76%) 19 97 (80%) pipes Other tubes, 222 198 12% 222 177 25% pipes, formed shapes Sales price, Q1 2020 Q4 Change, % Q1 2020 Q1 Change, $/tonne 2019 2019 % Semi-finished 388 362 7% 388 423 (8%) products Hot - rolled 435 443 (2%) 435 494 (12%) coil Hot-rolled 607 655 (7%) 607 635 (4%) plate Cold - rolled 582 611 (5%) 582 592 (2%) coil Galvanised and 633 680 (7%) 633 709 (11%) metallic coated coil Colour coated 774 847 (9%) 774 849 (9%) coil Long products 429 425 1% 429 449 (4%) Metalware 884 935 (5%) 884 948 (7%) products Large diameter 794 931 (15%) 794 1,008 (21%) pipes Other tubes, 523 527 (1%) 523 568 (8%) pipes, formed shapes Notes: 1) Sales prices are stated on EXW basis; 2) Segmental data includes intercompany sales; 3) Semi-finished products include pig iron, slabs, billets, ingots, steel casting and forgings; 4) Large diameter pipes include all pipes with a diameter between 820 and 1420 mm. 